By James Mackenzie JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli police will curb the number of worshippers in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for safety reasons during Orthodox Easter ceremonies on Saturday, drawing anger from church leaders who said they would not cooperate.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BoE’s Bailey says bank reforms worked but questions about liquidity buffers - April 12, 2023
- Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians in tit-for-tat move - April 12, 2023
- Israeli curbs on Orthodox Church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter draw ire - April 12, 2023