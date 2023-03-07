By Ali Sawafta HUWARA (Reuters) – Israeli settlers and Palestinians clashed overnight on Monday near the West Bank village of Huwara, the scene of a violent rampage last week by dozens of settlers seeking revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US wholesale inventories unrevised in January - March 7, 2023
- US files complaint against JetBlue in Boston amid expectation it will oppose Spirit purchase - March 7, 2023
- Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table - March 7, 2023