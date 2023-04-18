JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A gunman opened fire on a vehicle in Jerusalem on Tuesday in a suspected shooting attack, Israeli police said. Two people were wounded, Israel’s ambulance service said and officers were searching for the suspect, police said.
