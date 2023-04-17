JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli President Issac Herzog called for national unity at the opening ceremony for Israel’s annual Holocaust memorial day on Monday as the nation remained deeply divided over plans by the far-right government to implement a judicial overhaul.
