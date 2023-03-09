JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli air force said on Thursday that it had dismissed a reservist officer in the military’s first punitive response to protests within the ranks over a judicial overhaul planned by the government.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest - March 9, 2023
- GM to take up to $1.5 billion charge on voluntary separation program - March 9, 2023
- Uganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ - March 9, 2023