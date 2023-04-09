KFAR ETZION, West Bank (Reuters) – The family of two Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank shared tearful eulogies on Sunday with a room full of weeping mourners, while their mother who was wounded remained in a coma.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest - April 9, 2023
- Man charged over hate crime at mosque near Toronto, police say - April 9, 2023
- White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle - April 9, 2023