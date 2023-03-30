TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Thousands of Israelis came out in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan on Thursday, blocking a highway in Tel Aviv after months of anti-government protests convulsed the country.
