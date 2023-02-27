By Hilary Russ NEW YORK (Reuters) – Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) on Monday recommended that Starbucks shareholders back a proposal for an outside examination of the coffee chain’s labor policies in light of its response to union organizing at hundreds of U.S. cafes.
