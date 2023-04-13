DUBLIN (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, a proud Irish-American, took his three-day tour of Ireland to Dublin on Thursday for an address to parliament and a banquet at Dublin Castle as his focus shifted from Northern Irish peace to celebrating his heritage.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Sets Out the 50-Day EMA - April 13, 2023
- Crypto investors face delays in withdrawing funds after Ethereum upgrade - April 13, 2023
- Man charged with spreading Swedish military secrets - April 13, 2023