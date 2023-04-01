By Federico Maccioni CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) – The outlook for the Italian economy is improving but higher interest rates designed to curb inflation could pose a threat to growth, Italy’s economy minister said on Saturday, sending a warning to the European Central Bank (ECB).
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates - April 1, 2023
- Pakistan army says ‘terrorists’ from Iran side kill four soldiers - April 1, 2023
- China’s Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs - April 1, 2023