ROME (Reuters) – The death toll in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, an Italian official told Reuters on Monday, as searches continued for missing people.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over consumer watchdog agency’s funding - February 27, 2023
- TD Bank, others reach $1.35 billion settlements to end Stanford litigation - February 27, 2023
- Exclusive-Ethiopia seeks to end U.N.-ordered probe into Tigray warabuses - February 27, 2023