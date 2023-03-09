By Giuseppe Fonte ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to enhance voting rights to persuade entrepreneurs to float their businesses in Milan without worrying about losing control to other investors, sources briefed on the matter said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy to boost multiple-vote shares to support Milan bourse, sources say - March 9, 2023
- Canada’s Purolator to invest C$1 billion to electrify fleet amid green transition - March 9, 2023
- New Tunisian parliament to meet on Monday - March 9, 2023