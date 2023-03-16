By Giuseppe Fonte ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government will approve a bill on Thursday to cut income and corporate taxes, a draft seen by Reuters showed, while also reducing penalties for tax dodgers who come clean and agree to pay the overdue sums.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volvo Buses to restructure in Europe, hitting 1,600 jobs - March 16, 2023
- Italy to present bill cutting income tax, easing sanctions for evaders - March 16, 2023
- Putin urges Russia’s billionaires to invest in face of “sanctions war” - March 16, 2023