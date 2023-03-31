KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s top court on Friday dismissed a bid by jailed former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a review of his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.
