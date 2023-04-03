MOSCOW (Reuters) – American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his pre-trial detention through his lawyers, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the court.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023