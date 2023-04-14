BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance’s broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian economy ministry improves 2023 GDP growth forecast - April 14, 2023
- Norway says expelled Russian diplomats sought to recruit sources - April 14, 2023
- China will take steps to stabilise employment – cabinet meeting - April 14, 2023