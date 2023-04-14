By Kantaro Komiya TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Friday approved a plan to build the country’s first casino in the western city of Osaka, paving the way for a large resort aimed at attracting domestic and international tourist spending.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- After pension reform battle, Macron weakened but unbowed - April 14, 2023
- Trudeau’s top aide tight-lipped on Chinese election meddling in Canada, citing security - April 14, 2023
- Judge rejects Trump’s bid to learn juror names at defamation trial - April 14, 2023