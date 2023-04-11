TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has awarded its largest defence equipment maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries contracts worth 378 billion yen ($2.84 billion) to develop and build a new missile force aimed at deterring China from using military force in East Asia.
