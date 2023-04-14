TOKYO (Reuters) – Following the Bank of Japan’s launch this month of a pilot programme to test the use of a digital yen, the Ministry of Finance plans to convene a meeting of experts on April 21 to discuss the way forward.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan convening panel on digital yen as BOJ pilot scheme gets underway - April 14, 2023
- Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia’s northwest, misses iron ore export hub - April 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Has a Clear Run at $1.11 on Monetary Policy Divergence - April 13, 2023