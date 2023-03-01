TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity shrank in February at the fastest pace in over two years, a private survey showed, highlighting companies’ struggles amid a global economic slowdown, raw material inflation and policymakers’ calls for higher wages.
