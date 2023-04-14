By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer inflation likely held steady in March, a Reuters poll of 19 economists showed, highlighting persistent price strains and keeping the central bank under pressure to shift away from stimulus.
