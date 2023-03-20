By Sakura Murakami and Krishn Kaushik NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced an expansive new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Has Erratic Trading on Monday - March 20, 2023
- Top U.S. State Dept diplomat for Europe to step down to focus on family - March 20, 2023
- Eighty years on, Thessaloniki Holocaust survivor recalls cart of trampled bodies - March 20, 2023