TOKYO (Reuters) -Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Microsoft Shares Rally on Heavy Demand and Strong Fundamentals - March 21, 2023
- Meta Shares Rally on Heavy Demand and Strong Fundamentals - March 21, 2023
- Los Angeles cancels school as workers launch 3-day strike - March 21, 2023