By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is closely coordinating with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities overseas to prevent fallout from the crisis of confidence engulfing banks in the West, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.
