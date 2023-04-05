TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Wednesday said it plans to offer friendly nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences, marking Tokyo’s first unambiguous departure from rules that forbid using international aid for military purposes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UBS Chairman addresses shareholders on milestone Credit Suisse takeover - April 5, 2023
- ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding - April 5, 2023
- Japan sets out new aid scheme to allow overseas defence funding - April 5, 2023