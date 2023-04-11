TOKYO (Reuters) – Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders’ meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis.
