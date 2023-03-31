TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government on Friday said it plans to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning it with a U.S. push to curb China’s ability to make advanced chips.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction - March 30, 2023
- IMF urges BOJ to allow longer yields to move more flexibly - March 30, 2023
- Japan to restrict chipmaking equipment exports, aligning it with U.S. China curbs - March 30, 2023