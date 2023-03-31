By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government laid out a fresh plan on Friday to boost childcare over the coming three years to stem a relentless drop in the country’s birth rate, a move that may lead to another big spending package and strain its
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX Ticks Off Banking Crisis for Now – Real Estate Sector Remains Achilles’ Heel - March 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Reaches Toward 50-Day EMA - March 31, 2023
- Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop - March 31, 2023