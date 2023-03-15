By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s banking sector won’t face incidents similar to the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank due to differences in the structure of bank deposits, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.
