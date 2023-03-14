By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers to absorb any losses caused by various external risks, such as rising overseas interest rates, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US - March 14, 2023
- WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping - March 14, 2023
- Vivendi in talks to sell publishing arm to Kretinsky to ease Lagardere deal - March 14, 2023