By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – Big Japanese firms are set to offer the largest pay rises in a quarter century this year driven by inflation at 41-year high, in a sign that cash-rich firms may be warming to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s calls to boost
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan’s big firms set to offer biggest pay rises in decades - March 14, 2023
- Moscow sees U.S. drone incident as provocation -Russia’s ambassador to U.S. - March 14, 2023
- Headline CPI Fractionally Lower as Gold Futures Hold Key $1900 Level - March 14, 2023