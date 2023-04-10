By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s current account swung to a surplus in February, reflecting hefty returns on securities investments and easing some concerns about any weakening of the country’s purchasing power, after the previous month’s record deficit.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan’s current account swings back to black on overseas investment - April 9, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: Aussie Makes a Move - April 9, 2023
- Oil edges higher on prospect of tighter supplies - April 9, 2023