By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he hoped to meet the government’s nominee for next central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, as soon as he takes up his post to confirm the need for close coordination on economic policy.
