By Krishn Kaushik and Yukiko Toyoda NEW DELHI/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will on Monday announce a new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific in New Delhi and seek India’s support to partner with Tokyo to check China’s growing influence across
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Sberbank recommends record dividend payout – CEO - March 17, 2023
- Japan’s Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan, seek India’s support - March 17, 2023
- FedEx jumps after lifting profit view amid pressure on e-commerce parcel volume - March 17, 2023