TOKYO (Reuters) – Workers from Japan’s largest union have struck early agreements for hefty wage hikes with employers as cost of living pressures grow and businesses scramble to secure staff amid a labour crunch, unionists said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar - March 9, 2023
- UK investors Aviva, M&G join calls to revive London’s financial appeal - March 9, 2023
- Hungary’s Orban says central bank money supply cuts are too drastic - March 9, 2023