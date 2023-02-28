TOKYO (Reuters) – The lower house of Japan’s parliament passed on Tuesday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($839.3 billion) budget for the next fiscal year that begins in April, a ruling party lawmaker said, a move that would further strain the industrial world’s heaviest debt burden.
