TOKYO (Reuters) – Kenzaburo Oe, who won Japan its second Nobel Prize for literature with books about pacifism and his disabled son, and used his fame to protest both nuclear weapons and power, died on March 3 due to old age, according to his publisher.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan’s Nobel Prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88 -publisher - March 13, 2023
- Analysis-As banks break, markets hear the sound of peaking rates - March 13, 2023
- Taiwan says defence spending to focus on reading for ‘total blockade’ by China - March 13, 2023