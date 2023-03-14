TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese policymakers on Tuesday played down the risk of the economy taking a hit from the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank, even as fears of a contagion hit financial stocks and sent domestic share prices tumbling.
