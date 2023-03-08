By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s big companies are expected to deliver the largest pay rise in 26 years in next week’s “shunto” wage negotiations, offering policymakers hope the country might finally emerge from its deflationary doldrums.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Powell Sinks the Hang Seng - March 7, 2023
- Japan’s workers eye bumper pay hike in closely watched union talks - March 7, 2023
- Chinese cities see temperatures hit record high for early March - March 7, 2023