(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit to block JetBlue Airways Corp’s $3.8 billion takeover of low-cost rival Spirit Airlines Inc as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
