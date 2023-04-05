(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s shares rose 3% before the bell on Wednesday as the company’s $8.9 billion offer to settle talc-related lawsuits gained support of thousands of claimants, easing an overhang on its plans to list consumer health unit Kenvue.
