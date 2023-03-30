DUBAI (Reuters) – Unemployment in Saudi Arabia among citizens fell to 8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, decreasing from 9.9% the previous quarter while the labour force participation rate among Saudis was steady at 52.5%, data released on Thursday showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Pressure Resistance Above - March 30, 2023
- S&P 500 Index Set to Rise as Banking Contagion Fears Ease - March 30, 2023
- Israel’s ‘fired’ defence minister may yet keep his job -sources - March 30, 2023