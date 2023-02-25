By Suleiman Al-Khalidi AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday between top Israeli and Palestinian security and political officials with U.S. participation to halt a recent surge in violence that has stoked fears of a wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Prigozhin, Ukraine give varying accounts on fighting near Bakhmut - February 25, 2023
- Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence – officials - February 25, 2023
- Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes - February 25, 2023