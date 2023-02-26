By Suleiman Al-Khalidi AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday between top Israeli and Palestinian security and political officials with U.S. participation to halt a recent surge in violence that has stoked fears of a wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability – state TV - February 26, 2023
- New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle - February 26, 2023
- Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information - February 26, 2023