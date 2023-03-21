By Suleiman Al-Khalidi AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan said it has received assurance from Israel that the behaviour of a top cabinet minister, who spoke at a podium adorned with an Israeli flag that appeared to include Jordan, did not represent their position, an official source said
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Xi invites Putin to China for third Belt and Road Forum – Xinhua - March 21, 2023
- Google suspends China’s Pinduoduo app on security concerns - March 21, 2023
- Chinese COVID data from animal market gives clues on origins – report - March 21, 2023