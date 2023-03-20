NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday said JPMorgan Chase & Co must face a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing the bank of enabling the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.
