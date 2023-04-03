By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Virgin Islands wants to expand its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking in girls and young women, adding a new obstruction charge and a claim that bank executives joked about
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan may face expanded lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein ties - April 3, 2023
- Brazil targets Asian e-commerce giants, local companies in tax push - April 3, 2023
- Two civilians killed in Israeli attack on Syria’s Damascus- state media - April 3, 2023