By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory’s lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bank of Canada says it needs more evidence that rates are high enough - March 9, 2023
- Reaction to Biden’s 2024 budget proposal - March 9, 2023
- JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon’s records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit - March 9, 2023