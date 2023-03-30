By Brendan Pierson (Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked Obamacare’s mandate that health insurance plans cover preventive care, including pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV (PrEP) and screenings for cancer, diabetes and depression at no cost to patients
