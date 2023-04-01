By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday temporarily blocked a law restricting drag performances in public from going into effect, saying it was likely “vague and overly-broad” in its restriction of speech.
